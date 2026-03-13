Head to Head Analysis: Ethema Health (OTCMKTS:GRST) and SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU)

Ethema Health (OTCMKTS:GRST – Get Free Report) and SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Ethema Health has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SeaStar Medical has a beta of -1.04, indicating that its stock price is 204% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ethema Health and SeaStar Medical”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ethema Health $6.02 million 0.26 -$2.06 million N/A N/A SeaStar Medical $140,000.00 71.47 -$24.83 million ($16.50) -0.16

Ethema Health has higher revenue and earnings than SeaStar Medical.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.7% of SeaStar Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.8% of Ethema Health shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of SeaStar Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Ethema Health and SeaStar Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ethema Health 0 0 0 0 0.00 SeaStar Medical 1 0 0 0 1.00

SeaStar Medical has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 127.27%. Given SeaStar Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SeaStar Medical is more favorable than Ethema Health.

Profitability

This table compares Ethema Health and SeaStar Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ethema Health -9.35% N/A -5.77% SeaStar Medical -1,551.08% -414.50% -151.13%

Summary

Ethema Health beats SeaStar Medical on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ethema Health

Ethema Health Corporation operates behavioral healthcare space specifically in the treatment of substance use disorders. It offers rehabilitation services. The company was formerly known as GreeneStone Healthcare Corporation and changed its name to Ethema Health Corporation in April 2017. Ethema Health Corporation is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About SeaStar Medical

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation, a medical device company, develops a platform therapy to reduce the consequences of hyperinflammation on vital organs in the United States. The company offers inflammatory response to fend off infections and repair damaged tissue in the body. It is also developing products in various therapeutic areas, including pediatric and adult acute kidney injury on CRRT; cardiorenal syndrome in congestive heart failure; myocardial stunning in end stage renal disease; and hepatorenal syndrome. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

