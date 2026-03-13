Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,555,315 shares, a growth of 192.8% from the February 12th total of 531,187 shares. Approximately 31.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,450,428 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 11,450,428 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 31.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Guardforce AI Price Performance

GFAI traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.54. 238,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,915,470. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Guardforce AI has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.82.

Guardforce AI declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, February 20th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 55.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GFAI shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Guardforce AI in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Guardforce AI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guardforce AI

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Guardforce AI stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 78,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Guardforce AI at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Guardforce AI

Guardforce AI Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) is a developer of AI-powered robotics and automation solutions for security, health and service applications. Its offerings include autonomous patrol robots equipped with advanced computer vision and sensor fusion capabilities, disinfection robots utilizing UV and spray systems, and last-mile delivery units, all coordinated through a proprietary cloud-based management platform. These integrated solutions enable clients to enhance physical security, improve hygiene standards and optimize operational efficiency.

Established in 2021 and publicly listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange, Guardforce AI leverages its engineering expertise in machine learning algorithms and real-time analytics to meet the evolving needs of industries such as manufacturing, logistics, retail, healthcare and public infrastructure.

