Short Interest in Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHPH) Decreases By 38.2%

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHPH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 45,206 shares, a decline of 38.2% from the February 12th total of 73,194 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 58,738 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 58,738 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shuttle Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHPH. Connective Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Shuttle Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $357,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of SHPH stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,228,958. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average of $2.38. Shuttle Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $13.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of -0.82.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to cure cancers. It develops Ropidoxuridine, an oral halogenated pyrimidine to treat patients with brain tumors and sarcomas SP-1-161, an HDAC inhibitor that initiates the mutated in ataxia-telangiectasia response pathway for radiation sensitizing cancer cells and protecting normal cells; SP-2-225, a pre-clinical class IIb that effects on the regulation of the immune system; and SP-1-303, a pre-clinical selective Class I HDAC for the treatment of ER positive cancers .

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