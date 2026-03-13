Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Holdings Trimmed by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 236,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,553 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.1% of Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $43,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Seven Mile Advisory raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 58.2% during the third quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $6,700,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 14.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,520,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,897,000 after purchasing an additional 194,388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $242.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $141.50 and a 12 month high of $251.71.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.28 billion during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 28.46%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 22,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.33, for a total value of $5,527,477.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 26,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,540,469.77. This represents a 45.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total transaction of $1,508,287.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,598,700.17. The trade was a 21.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 30,142 shares of company stock valued at $7,360,528 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on JNJ. Morgan Stanley set a $262.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. HSBC increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.91.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

