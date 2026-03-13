Johnson Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,789 Shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF $DSI

Johnson Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,789 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF worth $6,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,241,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,337,000 after acquiring an additional 45,045 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,169,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,314,000 after purchasing an additional 21,148 shares during the period. IMA Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 419,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,598,000 after purchasing an additional 17,789 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 290,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,783,000 after purchasing an additional 12,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,644,000 after purchasing an additional 17,894 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF alerts:

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $124.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.50. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF has a 1 year low of $89.16 and a 1 year high of $132.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies. The Index consists of approximately 400 companies identified by MSCI from the universe of companies included in the MSCI USA IMI Index, which consists of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and NASDAQ Stock Market LLC listed United States equities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.