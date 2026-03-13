ASML Holding N.V. $ASML Shares Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 392.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,343 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in ASML were worth $50,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASML by 4.5% during the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,504,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Regents of The University of California acquired a new stake in ASML in the third quarter worth approximately $413,335,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the third quarter worth approximately $680,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in ASML by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 990,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $959,180,000 after purchasing an additional 38,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in ASML by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research downgraded ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on ASML from $1,550.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Santander lowered ASML from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,475.00.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $1,351.58 on Friday. ASML Holding N.V. has a one year low of $578.51 and a one year high of $1,547.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,376.78 and a 200-day moving average of $1,121.49. The company has a market capitalization of $531.55 billion, a PE ratio of 52.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.26.

ASML Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $3.1771 per share. This represents a $12.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 25.10%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML’s product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

Further Reading

