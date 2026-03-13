Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 5,723 Shares of FedEx Corporation $FDX

Quadrature Capital Ltd lessened its stake in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,849 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 5,723 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned about 0.05% of FedEx worth $29,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FDX. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 124 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 27.5% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on FDX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. BNP Paribas Exane set a $280.00 target price on FedEx and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $457.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $412.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on FedEx from $294.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.00.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $352.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $345.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. FedEx Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $194.29 and a fifty-two week high of $392.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The shipping service provider reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.80. FedEx had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.800-19.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.97%.

Key Stories Impacting FedEx

Here are the key news stories impacting FedEx this week:

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx’s core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.