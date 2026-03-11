Lei Wu Sells 30,000 Shares of GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Stock

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) CEO Lei Wu sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $1,263,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 330,000 shares in the company, valued at $13,902,900. The trade was a 8.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Lei Wu also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 5th, Lei Wu sold 30,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $1,293,300.00.
- On Wednesday, March 4th, Lei Wu sold 40,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $1,763,200.00.
- On Tuesday, March 3rd, Lei Wu sold 58,090 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $2,381,109.10.
- On Monday, March 2nd, Lei Wu sold 30,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total transaction of $1,284,900.00.
- On Friday, February 27th, Lei Wu sold 60,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $2,614,200.00.
- On Thursday, February 26th, Lei Wu sold 70,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $3,169,600.00.
- On Thursday, January 22nd, Lei Wu sold 20,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $815,600.00.
- On Wednesday, January 21st, Lei Wu sold 210 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total value of $8,454.60.
- On Tuesday, January 20th, Lei Wu sold 1,700 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $68,017.00.
- On Friday, January 16th, Lei Wu sold 20,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total transaction of $826,800.00.
GigaCloud Technology Trading Down 3.2%
GigaCloud Technology stock traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.69. The company had a trading volume of 669,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,594. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.61. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 2.24. GigaCloud Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.17 and a fifty-two week high of $48.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 184.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in GigaCloud Technology during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.94% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GCT shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded GigaCloud Technology from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of GigaCloud Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GigaCloud Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.
GigaCloud Technology Company Profile
GigaCloud Technology Inc (NASDAQ:GCT) is a China-based provider of software-as-a-service (SaaS) and cloud computing solutions tailored for cross-border e-commerce. The company’s core offering, its Supply Chain Embedded E-commerce as a Service (SCEaaS) platform, integrates procurement, order management, warehousing, logistics and payment services into a unified cloud-based system. This end-to-end digital supply chain solution is designed to help small and medium-sized Chinese exporters efficiently connect with global buyers without the need to build and maintain their own infrastructure.
Through its modular, subscription-based SaaS model, GigaCloud enables merchants to scale operations on demand and minimize upfront capital expenditures.
