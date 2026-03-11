Insider Selling: First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) CAO Sells 157 Shares of Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) CAO Nathan Theurer sold 157 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.36, for a total value of $29,886.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 324 shares in the company, valued at $61,676.64. The trade was a 32.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of FSLR traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $197.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,948,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,663,926. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.56 and a twelve month high of $285.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $231.30 and its 200-day moving average is $236.41. The company has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $4.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.22 by ($0.38). First Solar had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.65 EPS. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in First Solar by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 102 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Analyst support remains: Barclays reiterated an Overweight rating on FSLR (keeps conviction in demand and growth) even after lowering its price target to $228 from $279 — a signal that analysts still see upside despite nearer‑term headwinds. First Solar Gains Analyst Support (Yahoo)

FSLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of First Solar from $303.00 to $256.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of First Solar from $258.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. DZ Bank raised shares of First Solar to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of First Solar from $316.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.65.

First Solar, Inc (NASDAQ: FSLR) is a United States–based solar technology company best known for designing and manufacturing thin‑film photovoltaic (PV) modules that use cadmium telluride (CdTe) semiconductor technology. The company supplies PV modules and delivers integrated solar power solutions for utility‑scale projects, positioning itself as a provider of both components and complete solar energy systems rather than solely a parts supplier. First Solar was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Beyond module manufacturing, First Solar offers a range of project services including development support, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, and operations and maintenance (O&M) for large-scale solar installations.

