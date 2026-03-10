Tabor Asset Management LP Buys Shares of 14,144 Walmart Inc. $WMT

Tabor Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,144 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. FourThought Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 59,883 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 66.0% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 474,619 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $48,914,000 after acquiring an additional 188,707 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,889,872 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $194,770,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $174,325,000. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,076,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective (up from $129.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial set a $150.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.27, for a total transaction of $2,445,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 506,764 shares in the company, valued at $61,962,034.28. The trade was a 3.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.83, for a total transaction of $2,171,291.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,315,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,583,689.39. This represents a 0.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 279,703 shares of company stock valued at $34,140,843 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Stock Up 0.4%

WMT opened at $124.32 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $79.81 and a one year high of $134.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.11 and its 200-day moving average is $111.25. The company has a market capitalization of $990.85 billion, a PE ratio of 45.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.66.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $190.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.37 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 3.07%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.610-0.610 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.2475 dividend. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.31%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

