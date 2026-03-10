Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Shares Sold by Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 42,335 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 0.3% of Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 120,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,901,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 594,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $105,540,000 after purchasing an additional 41,132 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 60.9% in the second quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 251 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the second quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,160,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $306.01 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $320.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.66 and a 1-year high of $350.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The information services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.23. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%.The company had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price target (up from $400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 16th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.90.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.73, for a total transaction of $184,038.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,325,999.52. This represents a 2.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.38, for a total transaction of $9,859,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,674,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,028,012.80. The trade was a 1.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 2,112,493 shares of company stock valued at $118,605,094 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

