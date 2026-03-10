Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.96 and last traded at $20.4910, with a volume of 118244 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.94.

Several research analysts have commented on NSP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $62.00 target price on shares of Insperity in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Insperity in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $36.00 target price on Insperity in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm set a $62.00 target price on Insperity in a research note on Monday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $47.50.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $773.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.46 and a beta of 0.54.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Insperity had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Insperity has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.030-1.500 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.690-2.720 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,200.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,137,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,035,000 after purchasing an additional 615,100 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Insperity in the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $891,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 7,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 357.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 55,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 43,058 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insperity, Inc is a leading provider of human resources and business performance solutions designed to help small and midsize businesses operate more efficiently. Headquartered in Kingwood, Texas, the company offers a comprehensive suite of products and services that span workforce management, payroll administration, employee benefits, risk management, and talent development. By leveraging its proprietary technology platform and team of HR experts, Insperity enables clients to focus on core business objectives while outsourcing complex administrative functions.

The company’s flagship offering is its Professional Employer Organization (PEO) service, which allows clients to outsource critical HR tasks such as payroll processing, workers’ compensation administration, and compliance with employment regulations.

