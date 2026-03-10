Capital International Inc. CA Raises Stake in Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

Capital International Inc. CA increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 30,894 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman accounts for about 0.9% of Capital International Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Capital International Inc. CA owned 0.13% of Northrop Grumman worth $114,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 48 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth $42,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In other news, VP Benjamin R. Davies sold 2,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $719.61, for a total value of $1,575,226.29. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,661.11. This represents a 93.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.98, for a total transaction of $107,748.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,850,774.50. This trade represents a 5.50% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,431 shares of company stock valued at $21,969,404. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NOC opened at $747.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $678.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $615.73. The stock has a market cap of $106.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.03. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a one year low of $450.13 and a one year high of $774.00.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.97 by $0.26. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 9.97%.The business had revenue of $11.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2026 guidance at 27.400-27.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NOC shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $685.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $688.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $630.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 1st. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $710.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $715.00 to $781.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $693.60.

Read Our Latest Report on Northrop Grumman

About Northrop Grumman

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) is a leading U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, builds and sustains advanced systems, products and technologies for government and commercial customers. Formed through the combination of Northrop and Grumman businesses in the 1990s, the company’s portfolio spans manned and unmanned aircraft, space systems, missile defense, radar and sensor systems, and integrated command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) solutions.

The company’s work includes airframe and platform manufacturing, space hardware and satellite systems, advanced mission systems and cybersecurity services, as well as logistics, sustainment and modernization programs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.