Capital International Investors Has $3.91 Billion Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,372,821 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,860 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 2.08% of Micron Technology worth $3,910,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Micron Technology by 1.9% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,275,842 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,217,394,000 after purchasing an additional 135,850 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 21,623 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Sienna Gestion raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sienna Gestion now owns 93,986 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,338,000 after purchasing an additional 43,822 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 51,925 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,688,000 after buying an additional 23,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 811,101 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $135,537,000 after buying an additional 32,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $389.32 on Tuesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.54 and a 12-month high of $455.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $381.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01 and a beta of 1.50.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $1.01. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 4.37%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $360.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Phillip Securities raised shares of Micron Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.14.

In other news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 25,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.89, for a total value of $10,747,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 248,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,621,747.69. The trade was a 9.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $1,318,150.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,045,614.57. This represents a 20.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 23,200 shares of company stock worth $7,821,723 and have sold 73,623 shares worth $27,307,408. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

