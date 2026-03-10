Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $45.00 and last traded at $45.2590, with a volume of 22137 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.16.

BLKB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $60.00 price target on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Raymond James Financial set a $60.00 target price on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Evercore set a $55.00 price target on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 price target on Blackbaud in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.25.

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Blackbaud had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 175.57%. The company had revenue of $295.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Blackbaud has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.150-5.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 15,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $717,900.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 91,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,260,231.08. This represents a 14.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David J. Benjamin sold 14,349 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total transaction of $681,147.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 73,124 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,196.28. This represents a 16.40% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 39,801 shares of company stock worth $1,893,874 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 589.0% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Blackbaud by 4,300.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 380.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Blackbaud during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Blackbaud during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackbaud, Inc is a leading provider of cloud software, services and data intelligence solutions designed specifically for the social good community. The company’s main offerings include fundraising and relationship management platforms, financial management systems, grant and award management tools, and advanced analytics. Its flagship products—such as Raiser’s Edge NXT, Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT and Blackbaud NetCommunity—help nonprofit organizations, educational institutions, healthcare providers and foundations streamline donor engagement, optimize financial operations and measure program impact.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, Blackbaud has grown from a small technology startup into a global specialist in nonprofit software.

