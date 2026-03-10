Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Shares Up 8.3% – What’s Next?

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) shares rose 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $44.59 and last traded at $45.1850. Approximately 123,528 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,106,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.73.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ICHR. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Ichor from $30.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Ichor in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Ichor from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Zacks Research upgraded Ichor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Ichor in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.21 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.35 and a 200-day moving average of $24.19.

In other news, Director Marc Haugen sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total transaction of $987,986.25. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 26,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,685.35. This trade represents a 43.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Greg Swyt sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total transaction of $153,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 78,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,028,364.80. The trade was a 3.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,259 shares of company stock valued at $5,689,250. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ichor by 141.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,023,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,425 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ichor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ichor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $545,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in Ichor during the 4th quarter valued at $636,000. Finally, Numerai GP LLC boosted its stake in Ichor by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 36,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 8,019 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. is a global supplier of critical subsystems used in the fabrication of semiconductor devices. The company specializes in the design, engineering and manufacturing of gas delivery systems, vacuum pumps and abatement solutions that manage process gases and by-products in wafer-processing tools. Its modular subsystems are designed to integrate with lithography, etch, deposition and cleaning equipment, helping to ensure precise control of gas flow, pressure and purity throughout the chip-manufacturing cycle.

Founded in the mid-1980s and headquartered in Fremont, California, Ichor has expanded its footprint across Asia, Europe and North America.

