HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Trading Down 6% – Time to Sell?

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $264.09 and last traded at $269.54. 619,895 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 1,836,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $286.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Zacks Research upgraded HubSpot from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on HubSpot from $560.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $454.20.

HubSpot Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $296.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $387.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 309.42, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.40.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.10. HubSpot had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 1.47%.The firm had revenue of $846.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In other news, insider Erika Ashley Fisher sold 841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.01, for a total transaction of $200,166.41. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 10,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,423.19. The trade was a 7.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.00, for a total value of $2,090,033.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 481,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,735,504. This represents a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,691 shares of company stock worth $8,136,702. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HubSpot

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the third quarter worth $25,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new stake in HubSpot during the third quarter worth $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Exane Asset Management bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in HubSpot by 783.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 53 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc is a software company that develops a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform designed to help organizations attract, engage and delight customers. Its primary business activities center on providing integrated marketing, sales and customer service tools that support inbound marketing strategies, content management, lead nurturing, sales automation and customer support workflows.

The company’s product suite is organized around modular “hubs” built on a central CRM: Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub and Operations Hub.

