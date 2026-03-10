SSAB (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Shares Down 10.6% – What’s Next?

Shares of SSAB (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Free Report) traded down 10.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.05 and last traded at $4.05. 1,009 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 2,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.53.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SSAAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SSAB in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SSAB in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SSAB currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
View Our Latest Analysis on SSAB
SSAB Stock Performance
SSAB (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). SSAB had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that SSAB will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.
SSAB Company Profile
SSAB (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) is a Swedish steel producer specializing in high-strength and wear-resistant steels. The company develops and manufactures steel products for customers in industries such as construction, automotive, mining and heavy transport. SSAB’s key brands include Hardox® for abrasion-resistant steel, Strenx® for high-strength steel in structural applications and Docol® for advanced automotive steel solutions.
Founded in 1978 through the merger of Sweden’s state-owned steelworks, SSAB was privatized in the mid-1980s and listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SSAB
- Why this rare resource setup is catching early attention
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Read this or regret it forever
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 15th, 2026
- What’s Behind Trump’s Iran Smokescreen?
Receive News & Ratings for SSAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.