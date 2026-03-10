Capital Clean Energy Carriers (NASDAQ:CCEC) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:CCEC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 6,820 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 6,368 shares.The stock last traded at $21.3970 and had previously closed at $21.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCEC. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers in a research report on Friday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings lowered Capital Clean Energy Carriers from a “buy (b)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Capital One Financial set a $25.00 price objective on Capital Clean Energy Carriers in a report on Friday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Get Capital Clean Energy Carriers alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Capital Clean Energy Carriers

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.64 and a 200-day moving average of $21.38.

Capital Clean Energy Carriers (NASDAQ:CCEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $98.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.16 million. Capital Clean Energy Carriers had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 41.51%. Equities analysts anticipate that Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 3rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Capital Clean Energy Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Clean Energy Carriers by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Capital Clean Energy Carriers by 9.2% during the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 143,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 12,097 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $382,000. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000.

About Capital Clean Energy Carriers

(Get Free Report)

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company’s vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. It owns vessels, including Neo-Panamax container vessels, Panamax container vessels, cape-size bulk carrier, and LNG carriers. In addition, the company produces and distributes oil and natural gas, including biofuels, motor oil, lubricants, petrol, crudes, liquefied natural gas, marine fuels, natural gas liquids, and petrochemicals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Clean Energy Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Clean Energy Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.