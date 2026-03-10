Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Stock Price Up 8.7% – Still a Buy?

Lynas Rare Earths Limited – Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:LYSDY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 8.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.51 and last traded at $13.4950. 130,757 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 456,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.41.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LYSDY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lynas Rare Earths from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. UBS Group upgraded Lynas Rare Earths from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Lynas Rare Earths to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS: LYSDY) is a leading global supplier of rare earth elements, headquartered in Perth, Australia. The company’s flagship operation is the Mount Weld mine in Western Australia, one of the world’s highest‐grade rare earth deposits. Lynas extracts and concentrates rare earth ores, which serve as critical feedstock for the production of high-performance magnets, catalysts and other specialty applications used in automotive, electronics and renewable energy industries.

Beyond mining, Lynas operates a key processing facility at Kuantan in Malaysia, where it carries out cracking, leaching and separation of rare earth concentrate.

