Capital World Investors Has $8.46 Billion Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. $V

Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,792,246 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 193,288 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.2% of Capital World Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Visa were worth $8,463,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sonoma Allocations LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $710,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241,348 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $438,196,000 after acquiring an additional 21,401 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 95,150 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,783,000 after acquiring an additional 5,295 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 574,043 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $198,596,000 after purchasing an additional 14,581 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 823,262 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $281,045,000 after purchasing an additional 159,906 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on V. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $411.00 target price (up from $398.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 30th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 30th. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.18, for a total transaction of $3,661,152.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,401 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,641.18. This trade represents a 52.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V opened at $316.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $299.00 and a 12 month high of $375.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $328.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $337.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.78.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 61.74% and a net margin of 50.23%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.14%.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.