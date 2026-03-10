Capital International Ltd. CA Sells 46,376 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Capital International Ltd. CA reduced its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 50.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,376 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $8,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 54.5% in the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 493,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.78, for a total value of $65,956,884.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $860,507,475.24. The trade was a 7.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 168,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $22,465,494.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 642,786 shares in the company, valued at $85,953,343.92. The trade was a 20.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,054,279 shares of company stock worth $142,212,233. 12.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $156.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $374.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 248.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.70. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.12 and a 52 week high of $207.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.08.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 23.81%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLTR. Mizuho raised Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Northland Securities upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. CICC Research upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $188.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.68.

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

