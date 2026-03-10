Capital International Ltd. CA Takes Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. $TTEK

Capital International Ltd. CA purchased a new position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 112,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,768,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Tetra Tech in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the third quarter worth $30,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 68.1% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 228.6% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

TTEK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Friday, November 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $43.00 price target on Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Tetra Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tetra Tech has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $35.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $43.14. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 0.90.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 6.73%.The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Tetra Tech has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.330 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.460-1.560 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th were given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 12th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.55%.

In related news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 9,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $401,455.17. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 46,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,870,534.08. The trade was a 17.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech, Inc is a leading provider of consulting and engineering services with a focus on water, environment, infrastructure, resource management and energy sectors. Headquartered in Pasadena, California, the company delivers end-to-end solutions that encompass planning, design, engineering, program management and construction management. Tetra Tech’s multidisciplinary teams integrate science, technology and advisory services to address complex challenges in areas such as water resources, environmental remediation, sustainable infrastructure and renewable energy.

The company’s core offerings include environmental assessments and cleanup, water treatment and reuse, coastal and marine engineering, climate resilience planning, and engineering design for transportation and built environments.

