Capital International Ltd. CA Sells 6,320 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $VRTX

Capital International Ltd. CA trimmed its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 121,287 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,320 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals makes up about 1.7% of Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $47,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 70 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 345.0% in the 3rd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 89 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $460.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $117.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 0.31. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $362.50 and a 12 month high of $519.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $467.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $435.79.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The pharmaceutical company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.98 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $577.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $535.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $456.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $445.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $542.00.

In other news, EVP Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 9,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.00, for a total transaction of $4,394,252.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 37,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,391,225. This represents a 20.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark E. Bunnage sold 2,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.43, for a total value of $930,529.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 12,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,945,993.02. This represents a 13.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 91,156 shares of company stock worth $42,845,497. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc is a Boston-based biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for serious diseases. Founded in 1989, Vertex built its reputation on research-driven drug development and is best known for its work in cystic fibrosis (CF), where its portfolio of small-molecule CFTR modulators transformed standards of care for many people with the disease. The company operates research and development, manufacturing and commercial organizations and serves patients and healthcare systems in multiple international markets.

Vertex’s marketed products center on CFTR modulators that target the underlying cause of cystic fibrosis rather than just treating symptoms.

