Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Reliance, Inc. $RS

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,559 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.46% of Reliance worth $67,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reliance by 3.3% in the third quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Reliance by 13.2% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its position in Reliance by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance by 5.0% in the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Reliance by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Reliance

In related news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 24,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.62, for a total value of $7,738,177.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 14,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,509,434.02. The trade was a 63.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Stock Performance

NYSE RS opened at $311.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.91. Reliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.07 and a 1 year high of $365.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $322.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $296.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.40). Reliance had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Reliance has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Reliance Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Reliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Reliance’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RS shares. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Reliance in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Zacks Research upgraded Reliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Reliance in a report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Reliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Reliance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.33.

Reliance Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE: RS) is a leading metals service center company that distributes and processes a broad array of metal products. The company offers cut-to-length, shearing, blanking, sawing, bending, machining and value-added services for carbon and alloy steel, stainless steel, aluminum, brass, titanium and specialty metal alloys. Its products serve diverse end markets, including energy, infrastructure, general manufacturing, transportation, aerospace and defense.

Founded in 1939 in Los Angeles, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

