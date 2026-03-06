Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.55 and last traded at $42.18, with a volume of 55328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.36.

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund Trading Down 0.5%

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $836.68 million, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPYP. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 36,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 4.2% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 47,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter.

About Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund

The Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (TPYP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tortoise North American Pipeline index. The fund tracks an index of North American pipeline entities organized as MLPs, MLP affiliates, LLCs, and corporations. TPYP was launched on Jun 30, 2015 and is managed by Tortoise.

