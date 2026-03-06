Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Grows Position in Urban Edge Properties $UE

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) by 215.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,827 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.09% of Urban Edge Properties worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UE. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 47.2% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,949,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,370,000 after acquiring an additional 624,645 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,320,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,022,000 after purchasing an additional 405,723 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,076,000. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 2,475,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,186,000 after purchasing an additional 262,167 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 657,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,264,000 after buying an additional 208,815 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urban Edge Properties Price Performance

Urban Edge Properties stock opened at $20.72 on Friday. Urban Edge Properties has a 12-month low of $15.66 and a 12-month high of $21.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 1.02.

Urban Edge Properties Increases Dividend

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.26). Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 19.82%.The firm had revenue of $119.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.64 million. Urban Edge Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.470-1.520 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Urban Edge Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UE shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Urban Edge Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Urban Edge Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Urban Edge Properties Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in owning, operating and developing grocery-anchored shopping centers. The company was formed in January 2017 as a spin-off from Regency Centers Corporation, establishing an independent platform focused on urban and densely populated markets. As a fully integrated REIT, Urban Edge oversees the acquisition, financing, leasing, redevelopment and management of its retail properties.

The company’s portfolio comprises predominantly open-air shopping centers anchored by national and regional supermarket operators.

