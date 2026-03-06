MobilityOne (LON:MBO) Trading Down 18.8% – Time to Sell?

MobilityOne Limited (LON:MBO – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 18.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8.13 and last traded at GBX 8.13. 3,872,758 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 4,204,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.

MobilityOne Stock Down 15.5%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of £8.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -577.56, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

MobilityOne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MobilityOne Limited, an investment holding company, provides e-commerce infrastructure payment solutions and platforms through its proprietary technology solutions in Malaysia. It operates through two segments, Telecommunication Services and Electronic Commerce Solutions; and Hardware. The company offers payment terminals for retailers, which enables bill payments, mobile and e-games top-ups, loan repayments, credit and ATM card payments, cashbacks, and e-wallets payments; mobile payment applications; and payment solution products and services, such as bill and loan collection, e-voucher distribution, local and federal government payment, and other recurring payment services for corporates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MobilityOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MobilityOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.