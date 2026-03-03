Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $363.61 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,589,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324,897 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of PepsiCo worth $363,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,936,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,081,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,785 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,419,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,713,757,000 after purchasing an additional 920,045 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,675,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,301,240,000 after buying an additional 86,695 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 9.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,031,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,406,000 after buying an additional 2,556,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,330,594,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEP. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. BNP Paribas Exane set a $191.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.50.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $167.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $228.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.39. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.60 and a twelve month high of $171.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $29.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.96 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 57.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.83%.

PepsiCo declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

PepsiCo, Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay’s, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

