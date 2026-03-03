Insider Selling: AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Director Sells 250 Shares of Stock

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) Director Stephen Page sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,000,300. This represents a 0.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AeroVironment Stock Up 11.7%

Shares of AeroVironment stock traded up $24.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $232.73. 4,385,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,873,677. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of -186.18, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.08. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.25 and a 1 year high of $417.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $286.81 and its 200 day moving average is $293.86.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.43). AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 3.42% and a negative net margin of 5.08%.The company had revenue of $472.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.7% compared to the same quarter last year. AeroVironment has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.400-3.550 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AeroVironment

Key Stories Impacting AeroVironment

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVAV. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. MidFirst Bank acquired a new stake in AeroVironment during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in AeroVironment by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,084 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in AeroVironment in the fourth quarter valued at $1,169,000. Finally, Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,675,000. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Here are the key news stories impacting AeroVironment this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AVAV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Friday, January 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $391.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on AeroVironment from $350.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $352.22.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc (NASDAQ:AVAV) is a technology company specializing in unmanned aerial systems (UAS), tactical missiles and precision loitering munitions, electric vehicle charging and scalable energy systems. Headquartered in Monrovia, California, the company develops solutions for defense, public safety and commercial markets. Their offerings include small UAS for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, as well as advanced weapons systems designed to meet the needs of modern military operations.

The company’s unmanned aerial systems portfolio features platforms such as the Raven, Puma and Switchblade series, which are deployed by the U.S.

