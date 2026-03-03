Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Earns Buy Rating from D. Boral Capital

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at D. Boral Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Veritone in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Veritone in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VERI traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.85. 1,228,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,116,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Veritone has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $9.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.47. The company has a market capitalization of $261.66 million, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connective Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $657,000. Themes Management Co LLC bought a new position in Veritone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,750,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Veritone by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 417,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 199,615 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Veritone by 154.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 30,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Veritone during the 4th quarter valued at $891,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc (NASDAQ: VERI) is a technology company specializing in artificial intelligence solutions for media, legal, government and enterprise applications. Its flagship offering, aiWARE™, is a cloud-based operating system that orchestrates and automates an ecosystem of machine learning models to transform unstructured data—such as audio, video and text—into actionable intelligence. By providing a modular AI environment, Veritone enables organizations to deploy, manage and scale cognitive engines that address diverse use cases from transcription and translation to sentiment analysis and facial recognition.

Through aiWARE and its suite of purpose-built applications, the company delivers turnkey solutions for content licensing, media monitoring, eDiscovery, compliance and public safety.

