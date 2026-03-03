Artivion (NYSE:AORT) EVP Sells $196,867.56 in Stock

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) EVP Lance Berry sold 5,178 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $196,867.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 176,269 shares in the company, valued at $6,701,747.38. This represents a 2.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of AORT stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,400. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.98. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.51 and a beta of 1.59. Artivion, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.97 and a 1-year high of $48.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $118.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.42 million. Artivion had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Artivion from a “sell (d)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Artivion in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Artivion in a report on Friday, November 7th. Citizens Jmp increased their price target on Artivion from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Artivion from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AORT. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Artivion by 20.8% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 367,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,437,000 after acquiring an additional 63,205 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Artivion in the second quarter worth about $664,000. Sio Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Artivion by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 158,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 37,558 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in Artivion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Artivion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,750,000. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Artivion, Inc (NYSE: AORT) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and markets implantable tissue products and surgical devices for cardiac and vascular surgery. The company’s portfolio includes biologic implants derived from human and animal tissue, such as allografts and xenografts, as well as synthetic scaffolds and surgical adhesives. These products are designed to repair, reinforce or replace damaged cardiovascular and thoracic tissues during procedures such as aortic repair, heart valve surgery and vascular reconstruction.

Originally founded in 1984 under the name CryoLife, the company rebranded as Artivion in early 2022 to reflect its broader mission in cardiovascular innovation.

