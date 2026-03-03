Microlise Group (LON:SAAS) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Microlise Group plc (LON:SAAS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 70.03 and last traded at GBX 71, with a volume of 34434 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 76.30.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 191 price target on shares of Microlise Group in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Microlise Group from GBX 210 to GBX 145 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 168.

Microlise Group Stock Down 6.9%

The stock has a market capitalization of £82.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.95 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 88.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 110.01.

Microlise is a leading provider of transport management software to fleet operators helping them to improve efficiency, safety, and reduce emissions

These improvements are delivered through reduced fuel use, reduced mileage travelled, improved driver performance, fewer accidents, elimination of paperwork and delivery of an enhanced customer experience

Established in 1982, Microlise is an award-winning business with around 350 employees based at the Group’s headquarters in Nottingham, as part of a total staff of 500 globally with international offices in France, India and Australia

