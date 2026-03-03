Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust (LON:ORIT) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:ORIT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 52.60 and last traded at GBX 53.59, with a volume of 1645307 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 54.20.

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust Stock Down 1.1%

The company has a market capitalization of £282.71 million, a PE ratio of -75.47 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 57.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 60.53.

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc (“ORIT”) is an Impact Fund helping accelerate the transition to net zero. It is an investment company focused on providing investors with an attractive and sustainable level of income returns, with an element of capital growth, by investing in a diversified portfolio of Renewable Energy Assets across Europe, the UK and Australia.

