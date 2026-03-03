SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Short Interest Up 43.8% in February

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,310,185 shares, a growth of 43.8% from the January 29th total of 910,992 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,060,415 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,060,415 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance
SPTL stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.09. 7,496,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,714,213. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.83. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $25.17 and a 1-year high of $28.14.
SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0839 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF
About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF
SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value. In addition, the securities must be denominated in United States dollars and must be fixed rate and non convertible.
