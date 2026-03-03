SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Short Interest Up 43.8% in February

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,310,185 shares, a growth of 43.8% from the January 29th total of 910,992 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,060,415 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,060,415 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SPTL stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.09. 7,496,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,714,213. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.83. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $25.17 and a 1-year high of $28.14.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0839 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 36.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 6,448 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 18.0% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 155,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,133,000 after buying an additional 23,769 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Landmark Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 6,036 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 160,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after buying an additional 16,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowroot Family Office LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,093,000.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value. In addition, the securities must be denominated in United States dollars and must be fixed rate and non convertible.

