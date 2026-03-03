Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Boosts Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $45,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 40 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Carey Halio sold 2,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $927.17, for a total transaction of $2,638,725.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer owned 2,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,870,101.89. The trade was a 58.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alex S. Golten sold 1,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $936.89, for a total transaction of $1,023,083.88. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 117,283 shares of company stock worth $112,016,033 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of GS opened at $861.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $255.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.34. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $439.38 and a fifty-two week high of $984.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $923.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $838.37.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $13.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.52 by $2.03. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $11.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GS shares. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $927.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $898.00 to $1,087.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, January 16th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $608.00 to $748.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Autonomous Res dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,047.00 to $960.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $916.86.

View Our Latest Analysis on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs’ core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.