Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Insider Ava Harter Sells 4,000 Shares

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) insider Ava Harter sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.50, for a total transaction of $930,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 54,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,718,912.50. This represents a 6.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded down $12.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $218.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,799,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,299,104. Lam Research Corporation has a one year low of $56.32 and a one year high of $256.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $272.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $218.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.51.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. Lam Research had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 30.22%.The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.31%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lam Research by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,974,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,537,447,000 after buying an additional 364,949 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,817,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,024,684,000 after acquiring an additional 265,805 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,622,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,954,188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102,589 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,802,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,280,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,821,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,906,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LRCX. Barclays set a $250.00 target price on Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. B. Riley Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Citic Securities upped their target price on Lam Research from $165.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $170.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.19.

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

