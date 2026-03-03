Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) recently:

2/20/2026 – Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

2/20/2026 – Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $87.00 price target on the stock.

2/20/2026 – Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had its price target raised by Mizuho from $97.00 to $108.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/20/2026 – Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays PLC. They now have a $98.00 price target on the stock.

2/7/2026 – Wyndham Hotels & Resorts was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “sell”.

2/3/2026 – Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $95.00 to $91.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2026 – Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had its price target raised by Truist Financial Corporation from $98.00 to $99.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/28/2026 – Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $95.50 to $93.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/16/2026 – Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $89.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/16/2026 – Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $94.00 to $93.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/13/2026 – Wyndham Hotels & Resorts was given a new $97.00 price target by Mizuho. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/13/2026 – Wyndham Hotels & Resorts was upgraded by Mizuho from “neutral” to “outperform”. They now have a $97.00 price target on the stock, up from $71.00.

1/5/2026 – Wyndham Hotels & Resorts was upgraded by Zacks Research from “strong sell” to “hold”.

In other news, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 28,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.11, for a total value of $2,000,608.74. Following the sale, the insider owned 40,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,212.93. The trade was a 41.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 55,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.27, for a total transaction of $4,369,679.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 490,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,844,519.56. This trade represents a 10.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 84,227 shares of company stock valued at $6,440,298 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc (NYSE: WH) is a leading global hospitality company specializing in hotel franchising and management. Established in 2018 through the spin-off of Wyndham Hotel Group from Wyndham Worldwide, the company focuses on the development, marketing and distribution of hotel brands designed to meet the needs of business and leisure travelers. Its core business model centers on franchising agreements, enabling third-party hotel owners to operate under the Wyndham portfolio while accessing the company’s centralized services and support.

The company’s brand portfolio spans economy, midscale and upper-midscale segments, featuring well-known names such as Wyndham, Ramada, Days Inn, Super 8, Microtel Inn & Suites, and La Quinta by Wyndham.

