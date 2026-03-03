Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) recently:
- 2/20/2026 – Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/20/2026 – Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $87.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/20/2026 – Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had its price target raised by Mizuho from $97.00 to $108.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/20/2026 – Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays PLC. They now have a $98.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/7/2026 – Wyndham Hotels & Resorts was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “sell”.
- 2/3/2026 – Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $95.00 to $91.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/3/2026 – Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had its price target raised by Truist Financial Corporation from $98.00 to $99.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/28/2026 – Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $95.50 to $93.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/16/2026 – Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $89.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/16/2026 – Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $94.00 to $93.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/13/2026 – Wyndham Hotels & Resorts was given a new $97.00 price target by Mizuho. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/13/2026 – Wyndham Hotels & Resorts was upgraded by Mizuho from “neutral” to “outperform”. They now have a $97.00 price target on the stock, up from $71.00.
- 1/5/2026 – Wyndham Hotels & Resorts was upgraded by Zacks Research from “strong sell” to “hold”.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 28,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.11, for a total value of $2,000,608.74. Following the sale, the insider owned 40,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,212.93. The trade was a 41.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 55,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.27, for a total transaction of $4,369,679.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 490,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,844,519.56. This trade represents a 10.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 84,227 shares of company stock valued at $6,440,298 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.
The company’s brand portfolio spans economy, midscale and upper-midscale segments, featuring well-known names such as Wyndham, Ramada, Days Inn, Super 8, Microtel Inn & Suites, and La Quinta by Wyndham.
