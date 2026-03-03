Shipping Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 3rd

Frontline, Viking, and Almonty Industries are the three Shipping stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Shipping stocks are shares of companies involved in maritime transport and related services — for example container and tanker lines, dry‑bulk carriers, shipowners and port operators — whose revenue comes from carrying cargo or chartering vessels. Their prices are typically cyclical and sensitive to global trade volumes, freight/charter rates, fuel costs and fleet supply, so they can fluctuate substantially with changes in the shipping market and broader economy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Shipping stocks within the last several days.

Frontline (FRO)

Viking (VIK)

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

Almonty Industries (ALM)

Almonty Industries Inc. is a producer of tungsten concentrate. The Company is currently mining, processing and shipping tungsten concentrate from its Panasqueira Mine in Portugal. Almonty Industries Inc. is based in TORONTO.

