YouGov (LON:YOU) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

YouGov plc (LON:YOU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 192.60 and last traded at GBX 194.60, with a volume of 657873 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 210.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of YouGov from GBX 385 to GBX 380 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 510 price objective on shares of YouGov in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 482.

YouGov Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at YouGov

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 232.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 268.75. The company has a market capitalization of £228.09 million, a PE ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06.

In other YouGov news, insider Ashley G. Martin acquired 16,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 211 per share, with a total value of £34,996.46. 13.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

YouGov Company Profile

YouGov is a global research data and analytics group. Our mission is to offer unparalleled insight into what the world really thinks and does. With operations in the Americas, Mainland Europe, UK and Asia Pacific, we have one of the world’s largest research networks.

Above all, YouGov is powered by reality. That stems from a unique panel of millions of registered members across 64 markets, encapsulating some 18 million shopping trips and millions of interconnected data points. Our unique approach to recruiting and engaging with our panel, combined with our state-of-the-art technology platforms, enables us to deliver real-world, real-time insights that lead to better decision-making and a competitive advantage for our clients.

See Also

