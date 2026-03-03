Critical Comparison: Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN) & Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE)

Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN – Get Free Report) and Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Reborn Coffee and Kenvue’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Reborn Coffee alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reborn Coffee -191.48% -995.56% -170.77% Kenvue 9.72% 19.72% 7.72%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Reborn Coffee and Kenvue, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reborn Coffee 1 0 0 0 1.00 Kenvue 0 12 3 0 2.20

Valuation and Earnings

Kenvue has a consensus target price of $19.50, suggesting a potential upside of 7.26%. Given Kenvue’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kenvue is more favorable than Reborn Coffee.

This table compares Reborn Coffee and Kenvue”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reborn Coffee $5.93 million 1.71 -$4.81 million ($2.56) -0.66 Kenvue $15.12 billion 2.30 $1.47 billion $0.77 23.61

Kenvue has higher revenue and earnings than Reborn Coffee. Reborn Coffee is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kenvue, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Reborn Coffee has a beta of 2.13, suggesting that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kenvue has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.8% of Reborn Coffee shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.6% of Kenvue shares are held by institutional investors. 24.0% of Reborn Coffee shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Kenvue shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kenvue beats Reborn Coffee on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reborn Coffee

(Get Free Report)

Reborn Coffee, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises retail locations, kiosks, and cafes that focus on serving specialty-roasted coffee in California. It purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, tea and other beverages, and various food items. It offers products in various form factors, such as whole bean roasted coffee bags, single-serve drip bags, and pour over packs. The company also offers its products online. Reborn Coffee, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Brea, California.

About Kenvue

(Get Free Report)

Kenvue Inc. operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands. The Skin Health and Beauty segment provides face and body care, hair, sun, and other care products under the Neutrogena, Aveeno, Dr.Ci:Labo, Le Petit Marseillais, Lubriderm, Rogaine, and OGX brand names. The Essential Health segment offers oral and baby, women's health, wound, and other care products under the Listerine, Johnson's, Band-Aid, and Stayfree, o.b., tampons, Carefree, and Desitin Diaper Rash brands. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Skillman, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Reborn Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reborn Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.