First Trust Dow Jones Select MicroCap Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Dow Jones Select MicroCap Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 35,341 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the January 29th total of 24,732 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,284 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

First Trust Dow Jones Select MicroCap Index Fund Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of FDM stock traded down $1.12 on Tuesday, reaching $84.80. The stock had a trading volume of 14,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,896. First Trust Dow Jones Select MicroCap Index Fund has a 12 month low of $54.21 and a 12 month high of $87.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.74.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Dow Jones Select MicroCap Index Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Select MicroCap Index Fund by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dow Jones Select MicroCap Index Fund during the third quarter worth $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Select MicroCap Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Select MicroCap Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Select MicroCap Index Fund by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period.

About First Trust Dow Jones Select MicroCap Index Fund

First Trust Dow Jones Select MicroCap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Select MicroCap Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index measures the performance of selected United States micro-capitalization companies chosen from all common stocks traded on the NYSE, NYSE Amex and The NASDAQ Stock Market, Inc that are comparatively liquid and have strong fundamentals relative to the micro-capitalization segment as a whole.

