Imperial Oil Limited (IMO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of C$0.87 on April 1st

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.87 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is a 20.8% increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72.
Imperial Oil has a payout ratio of 41.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Imperial Oil to earn $6.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.0%.
Imperial Oil Stock Performance
IMO traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.59. 113,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,308. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of $58.76 and a 52 week high of $123.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.85 and a 200 day moving average of $95.18. The stock has a market cap of $57.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 0.66.
Imperial Oil Company Profile
Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN: IMO) is a Canadian integrated energy company involved in the exploration, production, refining and marketing of petroleum and petrochemical products. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Imperial has operated in Canada for well over a century and is one of the country’s long-standing energy firms. The company is majority-owned by Exxon Mobil Corporation, which provides strategic and technical links to global upstream and downstream capabilities.
Imperial’s operations span upstream activities—exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas and oil-sands resources—and downstream operations including refining, manufacturing of fuels and lubricants, petrochemical products, and retail distribution.
