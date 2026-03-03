Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Trading Down 4.1% – What’s Next?

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $93.70 and last traded at $94.07. Approximately 4,839,738 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 3,834,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.09.

Roku News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Roku this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 7th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Roku from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.40.

Roku Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 165.04 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.42.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.25. Roku had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 1.87%.The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. The firm's revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Neil D. Hunt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $192,960.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,782 shares in the company, valued at $750,807.36. This trade represents a 20.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.04, for a total value of $79,490.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 5,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,158. The trade was a 11.12% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 216,979 shares of company stock valued at $22,499,335 in the last 90 days. 13.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Roku

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Bank of Hawaii purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,007,000. Kera Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at $1,112,000. Compound Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Roku by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Roku by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 205,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,253,000 after buying an additional 13,111 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roku

Roku, Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) is a technology company that develops and operates a proprietary streaming platform designed to deliver entertainment content to consumers via internet-connected devices and smart televisions. Since its inception in 2002 in California, Roku has focused on simplifying access to streaming services for viewers worldwide. The company’s platform enables users to discover, access and manage a wide array of over-the-top content from major streaming services, free ad-supported channels and niche providers.

At the core of Roku’s product lineup are a range of streaming players and sticks, which connect to televisions via HDMI and deliver the Roku OS experience.

Featured Stories

