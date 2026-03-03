MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSAI) Short Interest Update

MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,319,553 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the January 29th total of 1,868,318 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 830,173 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 830,173 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MultiSensor AI

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MultiSensor AI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 325 Capital LLC boosted its position in MultiSensor AI by 182.6% in the fourth quarter. 325 Capital LLC now owns 26,489,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,629,000 after purchasing an additional 17,114,912 shares during the last quarter. L1 Global Manager Pty Ltd bought a new position in MultiSensor AI in the 4th quarter valued at $704,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in MultiSensor AI by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 3,238,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 265,130 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MultiSensor AI during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of MultiSensor AI in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of MultiSensor AI to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded MultiSensor AI to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

MultiSensor AI Price Performance

Shares of MSAI stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $0.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,108,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,903. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average of $0.60. MultiSensor AI has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $2.40. The stock has a market cap of $14.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of -0.12.

MultiSensor AI Company Profile

MultiSensor AI, Inc (NASDAQ: MSAI) is a United States–based technology company that develops advanced biometric and sensor fusion solutions. The company leverages artificial intelligence to integrate multiple sensing modalities, delivering enhanced authentication and security capabilities for applications where reliable identity verification is essential.

Its product portfolio includes modular fingerprint and multi-sensor platforms paired with proprietary AI-driven algorithms designed to provide secure, accurate user authentication.

