Short Interest in J-Long Group Limited (NASDAQ:JL) Drops By 33.9%

J-Long Group Limited (NASDAQ:JL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 11,735 shares, a decline of 33.9% from the January 29th total of 17,745 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,819 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,819 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e)” rating on shares of J-Long Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.
J-Long Group (NASDAQ:JL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.35 million during the quarter.
J-Long Group Limited distributes reflective and non-reflective garment trims in Asia, Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. The company offers heat transfers, fabrics, woven labels and tapes, sewing badges, piping, zipper pullers, and drawcords. It also sells through online. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Tsuen Wan, Hong Kong.
