Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE: TD):

2/27/2026 – Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target raised by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from C$138.00 to C$141.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/27/2026 – Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$132.00 to C$142.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/27/2026 – Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$133.00 to C$148.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/27/2026 – Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$138.00 to C$146.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/27/2026 – Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target raised by Desjardins from C$139.00 to C$145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/27/2026 – Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$135.00 to C$144.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/27/2026 – Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target raised by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$136.00 to C$140.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/27/2026 – Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$141.00 to C$147.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/27/2026 – Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from C$133.00 to C$135.00.

2/19/2026 – Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from C$118.00 to C$133.00.

2/17/2026 – Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$134.00 to C$138.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/17/2026 – Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target raised by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from C$122.00 to C$138.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/13/2026 – Toronto-Dominion Bank was downgraded by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from “outperform” to “hold”. They now have a C$136.00 price target on the stock, up from C$129.00.

2/12/2026 – Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$131.00 to C$141.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2026 – Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$130.00 to C$128.00.

2/9/2026 – Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target raised by Desjardins from C$133.00 to C$139.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/9/2026 – Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$125.00 to C$132.00.

1/5/2026 – Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$128.00 to C$133.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Toronto-Dominion is one of Canada’s two largest banks and operates three business segments: Canadian retail banking, U.S. retail banking, and wholesale banking. The bank’s U.S. operations span from Maine to Florida, with a strong presence in the Northeast. It also has a 13% ownership stake in Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.