RTX (NYSE:RTX) Shares Down 2.8% – Here’s Why

Shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) traded down 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $205.57 and last traded at $206.26. 9,636,931 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 6,723,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $212.16.

A number of brokerages have commented on RTX. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of RTX in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of RTX from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.50.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $195.80 and a 200 day moving average of $177.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.58, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $24.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.65 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.60%.The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.84%.

In other news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 15,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.65, for a total value of $3,095,126.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,105.60. The trade was a 53.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $1,637,776.80. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 27,102 shares in the company, valued at $5,455,632.60. The trade was a 23.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 89,255 shares of company stock valued at $18,151,956. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC raised its position in RTX by 456.7% in the 4th quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RTX (NYSE: RTX) is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX’s operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

