KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) Short Interest Update

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 30,799 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the January 29th total of 42,467 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,405 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

KVH Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ KVHI traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,359. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.81 million, a P/E ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 0.72. KVH Industries has a 52-week low of $4.69 and a 52-week high of $7.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KVHI shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded KVH Industries to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of KVH Industries in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, KVH Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Insider Transactions at KVH Industries

In other news, Director Stephen H. Deckoff acquired 60,201 shares of KVH Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.02 per share, with a total value of $362,410.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 3,498,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,061,547.92. This represents a 1.75% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bradley Louis Radoff bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.26 per share, for a total transaction of $187,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,646,800. The trade was a 1.40% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 100,618 shares of company stock worth $612,756. 21.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of KVH Industries

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KVH Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in KVH Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of KVH Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KVH Industries during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KVH Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.66% of the company’s stock.

KVH Industries Company Profile

KVH Industries, Inc develops and manufactures mobile connectivity, inertial navigation, and stabilization systems for maritime, land mobile and defense markets. Its Satellite Communications Group delivers a range of mobile VSAT and broadband systems under the TracPhone and TracNet brands, offering high-speed data, voice and TV programming for commercial and leisure vessels. The company pairs its hardware offerings with the OneCare global network and service platform, providing 24/7 support and coverage across major satellite constellations.

The Inertial Systems Group at KVH produces fiber-optic and hemispherical resonator gyros, inertial measurement units (IMUs) and related inertial navigation products for aerospace, unmanned platforms and precision stabilization applications.

