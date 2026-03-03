Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 4,739,771 shares, an increase of 39.8% from the January 29th total of 3,391,589 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,071,675 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,071,675 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

In other news, CEO Brent Pfeiffenberger acquired 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.58 per share, for a total transaction of $30,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,322,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,927,334.20. This trade represents a 1.59% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chad Cowan acquired 58,060 shares of Century Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,351.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 1,045,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,323.95. The trade was a 5.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders sold 1,106 shares of company stock worth $1,003 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPSC. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Century Therapeutics by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 34,466 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Century Therapeutics by 358.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 111,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 86,875 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Century Therapeutics by 26.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 179,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 38,052 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Century Therapeutics by 101.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 284,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 142,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $50,000. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IPSC stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.28. 928,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,929,023. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.27 million, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.70. Century Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $2.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.99.

IPSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Century Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Century Therapeutics from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. TD Cowen started coverage on Century Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Leerink Partners downgraded Century Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Century Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Century Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.80.

Century Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of allogeneic cell therapies for cancer. Utilizing induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) technology, the company engineers “off-the-shelf” natural killer (NK) and T cell candidates designed to target hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. By harnessing iPSC-derived immune cells, Century aims to overcome challenges associated with patient-derived therapies, such as manufacturing variability and treatment delays.

The company’s proprietary platform integrates gene editing, synthetic biology and scalable cell expansion processes to generate a pipeline of product candidates.

